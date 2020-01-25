Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 103.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $6,731,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

