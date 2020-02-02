Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.45. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

