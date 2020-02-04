Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at $22,985,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

