Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $4,830,054.90 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

