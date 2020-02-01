Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $754,103.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

