Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,441 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,125. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,346,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?