Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $345.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

