Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOSL. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of AOSL opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $342.27 million, a PE ratio of 694.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

