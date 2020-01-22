Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Stock Price Up 0%

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.47, approximately 21,486 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter.

