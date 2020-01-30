Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.93

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.93 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.56), with a volume of 21504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Alpha Real Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total value of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

