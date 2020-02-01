Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.81. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

