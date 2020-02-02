Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Green Investing