Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,480.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,362.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,251.78. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,481.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

