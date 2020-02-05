Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $1,535.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,460.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,565.10.

GOOG stock traded down $38.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,447.07. 3,930,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,221. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,410.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,281.85. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

