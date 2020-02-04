Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,432.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,280.36. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,551.16.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,628 shares of company stock valued at $301,254,139. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

