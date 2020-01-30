Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.68

News coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,456.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,273.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

