Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $102.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $1,454.25. 1,318,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

