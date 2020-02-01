Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,625.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,500.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,432.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

