Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,362.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

