Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,675.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,451.70.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $29.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.52. 2,467,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,362.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,252.10. The company has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,480.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

