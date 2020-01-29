Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Aegis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Aegis from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a positive rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,450.50 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,396.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,271.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?