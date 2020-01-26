Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 674,036 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 502,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $390.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock worth $921,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 250,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

