ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

