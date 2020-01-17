ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.91

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 38242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross