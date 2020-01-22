ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

