Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

Shares of ALO traded up €0.72 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €45.46 ($52.86). The company had a trading volume of 873,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.68. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds