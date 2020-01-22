Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €43.00 by Deutsche Bank

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €45.20 ($52.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.33 and its 200-day moving average is €39.76. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

