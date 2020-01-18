Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €45.46 ($52.86) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.68. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

