alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

ETR:AOX opened at €17.29 ($20.10) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

