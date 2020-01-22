alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.13

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €17.13 ($19.92) and last traded at €17.11 ($19.90), with a volume of 9951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.07 ($19.85).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65.

About alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

