Altagas Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

ALA traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.94. The company had a trading volume of 269,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,475. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.50.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$998.54 million. Research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.2412698 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.60.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

