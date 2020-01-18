Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $44.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,182. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $13,342,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $88,191,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $148,361,000 after buying an additional 1,308,497 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,317,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?