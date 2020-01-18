Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells $1,212,457.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $429,958.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $365,730.35.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $419,779.20.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -630.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 175.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 162.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

