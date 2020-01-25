Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $126.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYX. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.35.

AYX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.88. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.18, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,895 shares of company stock worth $16,633,384. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

