Altium (ASX:ALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.39

Shares of Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$39.39 ($27.94) and last traded at A$39.00 ($27.66), with a volume of 70471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$39.01 ($27.67).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$34.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 99.11.

Altium Company Profile (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

