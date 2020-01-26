Altius Minerals Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.50 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.13 million and a P/E ratio of -119.68. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.52.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

