Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $8.07. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 27,698 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

