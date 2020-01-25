Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

