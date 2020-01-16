Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

MO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 2,417,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.