Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of MO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 205,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

