Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

