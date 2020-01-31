Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks