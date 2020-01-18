Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.54

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.54 and last traded at C$42.44, with a volume of 19547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 519.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.07.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.5499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 740.74%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

