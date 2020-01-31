Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.67

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.67 and traded as high as $44.32. Altus Group shares last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 88,654 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 740.74%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

