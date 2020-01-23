Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

ALTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 190,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

