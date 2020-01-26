Altyn (LON:ALTN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), 2,324,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 360% from the average session volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

About Altyn (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

