Alumina (ASX:AWC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.33. Alumina shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 13,242,907 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.32.

In related news, insider Michael Ferraro purchased 183,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$423,919.65 ($300,652.23).

Alumina Company Profile (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

