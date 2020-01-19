Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AWCMY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Alumina has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?