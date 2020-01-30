Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

