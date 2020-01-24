Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 20,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

